Liverpool beats Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win League Cup

The game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes at Wembley

Liverpool won its first domestic final in a decade after beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to clinch the League Cup on Sunday.

All 10 penalties had been scored before it was down to the goalkeepers to take their turn and Kepa Arrizabalaga missed after Liverpool counterpart Caoimhin Kelleher had netted.

Chelsea's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy dives for a save during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

Chelsea's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy dives for a save during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

The game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes at Wembley where there was a pre-match show of solidarity to the people of Ukraine after the invasion by Russia.

Liverpool's last domestic cup final success was the 2012 League Cup under Kenny Dalglish. Liverpool has won the Champions League in 2019 and Premier League in 2020 under Juergen Klopp.