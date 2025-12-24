Lions star Amon-Ra St Brown explains why he isn't fan of playing on Christmas: 'Don't even like it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While football fans may enjoy some NFL football on Christmas Day, not all players share the same thoughts.

Detroit Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown revealed on his "St. Brown Podcast" with his older brother, Equanimeous, that he isn’t a fan of having to work on the holidays.

The Lions, who play yearly on Thanksgiving Day, will play at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas.

"The two biggest holidays I feel like in the United States, we played on both of them." Amon-Ra told his brother.

"And I don’t even have kids yet. If I had kids, I’d be even more pissed. Like, you can’t be spending it with your family, get to see your kids open gifts. I feel like that’s something that a lot of parents love to see and can’t wait for.

"I don’t even like it, and I’m not even a f---ing father yet."

Playing for the Lions means Thanksgiving Day will always involve football, and Amon-Ra signed a four-year, $120 million extension last year. So, he understands Thanksgiving means work first before the feast.

But, as he said, both major holidays can be tough, especially for those fathers who want to be around their children and families.

It’s an added nuisance for Amon-Ra that the Lions also have to travel for the game.

"Us traveling, it’s like, damn," he told his brother.

Amon-Ra is also dealing with a knee injury following the team’s tough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday. He was officially listed as questionable for the game, though he's expected to play barring any pregame setback.

The Lions find themselves in a must-win situation in Week 17 if they want to make the playoffs. While Detroit needs to win their final two games, they also need the Green Bay Packers, their NFC North rivals, to lose their final two games to reach the playoffs.

The situation would’ve been different if the Lions hadn’t had Amon-Ra’s touchdown with 22 seconds left at Ford Field Sunday called back for offensive pass interference.

A few plays later, Amon-Ra was called for offensive pass interference on the final play of the game, when he was able to pitch it back to quarterback Jared Goff, who flew into the end zone for what Lions fans hoped was the game-winning score. Instead, the flag negated the touchdown and the game ended.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.