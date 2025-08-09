Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions

Lions' Morice Norris shares positive update after terrifying scene in preseason game: 'I'm all good'

Norris was hospitalized in Atlanta overnight on Friday

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris is in good spirits after he was taken off the field in a terrifying scene after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury during Friday night’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. 

Norris took to social media on Saturday to update fans after he was injured while attempting to make a tackle in the fourth quarter of the Lions’ preseason opener. 

Aug 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ambulance on the field as medical personnel work on Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris (26) after an injury against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ambulance on the field as medical personnel work on Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris (26) after an injury against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 8, 2025. (Brett Davis/ Imagn Images)

"Amen Amen," his post to Instagram Stories read. "I’m all good man don’t stress it appreciate all the check ins and love." 

Norris, 24, remained motionless on the ground after his head snapped back after making contact with Falcons running back Nathan Carter's leg. Medical staff rushed to his side, and he soon began convulsing on the ground. 

He was transported off the field by ambulance after 20 minutes and remained at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight "for observation." 

The injury left coaches and players on both teams shaken up. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was emotional as he spoke to reporters after the game, which was later suspended by the league with just over six minutes remaining. 

Dan Campbell kneels

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell kneels after safety Morice Norris was injured against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

LIONS, FALCONS STOP PLAY AND GATHER IN PRAYER AFTER MORICE NORRIS SUFFERS SERIOUS INJURY

"When something like that happens, it puts things in perspective," Campbell said. "I’m just praying for Mo. I ask that everybody prays for him."

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold shared another positive update on Saturday. 

He posted a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Norris, who could be seen smiling in the still. 

"My dawg @famousmoe26 called me today, sometimes we forget how precious life is and everything," his caption on Instagram read. "That goes into playing this game, that we love but we serve an almighty… God thanks for protecting my brother."

Morice Norris warms up

Detroit Lions cornerback Morice Norris warms up during Back Together Weekend at NFL football training camp, July 26, 2025, in Allen Park, Mich.  (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)

He shared the photo to X as well on Saturday with another message of gratitude. 

"Y’all don’t even understand how happy I am to see my dawg smiling man… God works in mysterious way, it was just a reminder that we can’t take this beautiful game for granted and as fans y’all should understand what we go through putting our livelihood at risks once again I’m glad my brother is alive and well #PraiseTheLord."

