Lions, Falcons stop play and gather in prayer after Morice Norris suffers serious injury

Moments after Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris left the field in an ambulance during Friday’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons with a serious injury, players from both teams stopped play to gather in the middle of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and join in prayer.

Norris, 24, was injured early in the fourth quarter when he attempted to tackle Falcons running back Nathan Carter. He remained motionless on the ground after Carter’s leg appeared to make contact with his head during the tackle.

The game was delayed as Norris was attended to by medical staff for around 20 minutes before leaving the field in an ambulance.

Play resumed shortly after and that’s when the powerful scene unfolded.

The Falcons appeared to forfeit a snap as players on both sides of the ball stood. The clock continued to run, leaving announcers and fans confused. The players then grabbed hands, bowed their heads and stood in a circle to pray.

"Man, it’s a violent game, and we love it, but when something like this happens, the silver lining is the brotherhood," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game when speaking to the media. "I mean, to see all those guys – from that team, our team – come together and everybody is thinking about another player, it just means a lot."

An emotional Campbell said he and Falcons head coach Raheem Morris had agreed that they would not continue the game, adding that "It just didn’t feel right." With 6:31 left in the game, the official call from the league came in that play had been suspended.

"When something like that happens, it puts things in perspective," Campbell added. "I’m just praying for Mo. I ask that everybody prays for him."

The Lions said in an update late Friday night that Norris was in "stable condition" and that he had "feeling and movement in all his extremities."

"He’s breathing, he’s talking. It’s good. He’s got some movement. Now they’re running more tests," Campbell added.

Norris was due to remain at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight "for observation."