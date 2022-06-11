Lions' DT John Penisini retires after two seasons in the NFL: 'I’m glad I got to experience it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Detriot Lions defensive lineman John Penisini announced his retirement Saturday after just two seasons in the NFL.

The former Utah Utes standout, 25, took to social media to share the news.

"I have made the decision to retire from football," Penisini wrote.

"I’m definitely going to miss my teammates and the coaching staff but I’m glad I got to experience it. I’m happy and excited for whatever life has for me."

LIONS’ DAN CAMPBELL CALLS LACK OF PRIMETIME GAMES ‘AWESOME’

Penisini did not reveal why he was retiring, but following Penisini's rookie season, head coach Dan Campbell noted Penisini had surgery to remove large calcium deposits from his shoulders.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"[He] had what looked like softballs in his shoulder that he had repaired after the season after the fact," Campbell said in 2021, via USA Today.

"It just looked like a bunch of calcium deposits that had been in there. You wonder why when you watch the film last year why he’s not using his arm. It’s because he had issues."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Penisini was drafted by the Lions in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He started 12 games in two seasons and registered 49 tackles,​​ a sack and a fumble recovery.

"For my family, friends, teammates, coaches and all the people who supported my dream along the way I appreciate and love you guys. Go Lions," Penisini said.