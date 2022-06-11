Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit Lions
Published

Lions' DT John Penisini retires after two seasons in the NFL: 'I’m glad I got to experience it'

Penisini, a former Utah Utes standout, was drafted by the Lions in the 6th round of the 2020 NFL Draft

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Detriot Lions defensive lineman John Penisini announced his retirement Saturday after just two seasons in the NFL.

The former Utah Utes standout, 25, took to social media to share the news. 

Tom Brady (12) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers embraces John Penisini (91) of the Detroit Lions after a game at Ford Field Dec. 26, 2020, in Detroit. 

Tom Brady (12) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers embraces John Penisini (91) of the Detroit Lions after a game at Ford Field Dec. 26, 2020, in Detroit.  (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

"I have made the decision to retire from football," Penisini wrote. 

"I’m definitely going to miss my teammates and the coaching staff but I’m glad I got to experience it. I’m happy and excited for whatever life has for me."

LIONS’ DAN CAMPBELL CALLS LACK OF PRIMETIME GAMES ‘AWESOME’

Penisini did not reveal why he was retiring, but following Penisini's rookie season, head coach Dan Campbell noted Penisini had surgery to remove large calcium deposits from his shoulders. 

Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Penisini (98) holds the line against San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Daniel Brunskill (60) during a game in Detroit Sept. 12, 2021. 

Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Penisini (98) holds the line against San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Daniel Brunskill (60) during a game in Detroit Sept. 12, 2021.  (Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"[He] had what looked like softballs in his shoulder that he had repaired after the season after the fact," Campbell said in 2021, via USA Today. 

"It just looked like a bunch of calcium deposits that had been in there. You wonder why when you watch the film last year why he’s not using his arm. It’s because he had issues."

Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Penisini on the sideline during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Detroit Oct. 17, 2021. 

Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Penisini on the sideline during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Detroit Oct. 17, 2021.  (Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Penisini was drafted by the Lions in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He started 12 games in two seasons and registered 49 tackles,​​ a sack and a fumble recovery. 

"For my family, friends, teammates, coaches and all the people who supported my dream along the way I appreciate and love you guys. Go Lions," Penisini said. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com