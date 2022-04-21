Jared Goff discusses Lions potentially taking a QB in the draft: 'The talk is always just talk'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jared Goff is currently penciled in as the starting quarterback of the Detroit Lions.

But amid growing speculation that the Lions could select another quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft next week, Goff admitted he isn't too bothered.

"There’s no way for me to control it," Goff told reporters Thursday. "What do I make of the talk? The talk is always just talk. If it happens, great, I’ll deal with it from there and be the best player I can be. If it doesn’t, then you guys probably won’t talk about it again. It's the way the media cycle works. Again, I trust those guys up top, and like I said, they expressed confidence in me, so I’m excited."

Goff said he trusts the Lions' front office to make the right decision.

"They've expressed a lot of confidence in me and feel good about where I'm at and where I'm at with them and where we're headed. I'm excited about it. But if anything were to happen there [with drafting a quarterback], no, no concern."

Goff is under contract through the 2024 season, and the quarterback has a $30 million dead cap hit if the Lions decided to move on from him in 2022, making it likely that the team would keep him for another season.

The Lions could still select a quarterback with one of their two first-round picks (No. 2 and No. 32 overall) and have them sit behind Goff this season.

While the quarterback group is believed to be weaker compared to previous years, the team recently hosted Liberty's Malik Willis and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett during pre-draft visits. The quarterbacks are both seen as potential top-10 picks in the draft.

When asked Thursday if Goff could potentially mentor one of the young signal-callers, he didn't appear very enthused.

"I don't know," Goff said. "I think yeah, maybe, I always like helping younger guys. I don’t know. I have no idea, I’ve never been in that position. I don’t know. I’m sure I would be the same guy I am and be helpful if I felt like it."

Goff led the Lions to a 3-13-1 record last season, throwing for 3,245 yards, with 19 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. The Lions lost or tied their first 11 games, before going 3-3 to end the season.

Goff said the team's late resurgence gave them some momentum going into this year.

"[To] be able to go come to the offseason with that as the last thing that you did is helpful, but at the same time we know we were nowhere near where we need to be," Goff said.

Goff was selected first overall by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2016 draft. He led them to the Super Bowl during the 2018 season but lost to the New England Patriots. He was given a lucrative contract four-year extension worth $134 million with $57 million guaranteed before the start of the 2019 season.

In early 2021, the Rams sent Goff to Detroit in a blockbuster trade involving former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. After the trade, the Rams, led by Stafford, defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI in February this year.

Goff was asked Thursday about the success of his former team and if it gave him additional motivation to prove himself this season.

"I was happy for them. So many lifelong friends, so many teammates, coaches that I was with for so long that I know we're striving for that," Goff said. "They earned it … and for me personally just continuing to get better. It has nothing to do with what they've done, I need to get better myself and bring the Lions to where they need to be."