Lions' Dan Campbell calls lack of primetime games ‘awesome’

For the second time in the last three seasons, the Detroit Lions will have as many primetime games as you and I, zero.

The lack of national exposure doesn’t seem to bother second-year Lions coach Dan Campbell, who appears ready and willing to embrace the stink that comes with going 3-13-1.

"It’s awesome," Campbell said Saturday via the Detroit Free Press. "You knock them out, you go home, you get ready for the next opponent. You’re not waiting all day in the hotel, all night, and then you go up and now you’re on a short week it feels like."

That’s one way of looking at it.

15 of Detroit’s 17 games are slated to kickoff at 1:00 PM. A sixteenth game, on Thanksgiving, gets underway a half hour earlier at 12:30 PM. The Lions’ final game of the season, versus Green Bay, does not yet have a game time listed.

Aside from briefly basking in the enjoyment of a relatively routine schedule, Campbell insisted he hasn’t put much thought into Detroit’s slate of games.

"I’ll be honest with you, I haven’t even digested it that much. I looked at it last week and then we were getting ready for the rookies," Campbell told the Detroit Free Press. "Just from a glance, I mean it’s, I have no arguments. I think it looks great. I didn’t think we would open with Philly. We always do those things upstairs. It’s like, ‘All right, who do you think we’re opening with? Who are we playing on Thanksgiving? Are we home or are we away?’ So I wouldn’t have guessed Philly, but it doesn’t matter, it’s good."

That marks the first time Lions and good have been associated with one another in quite a while. NFL schedule makers confirmed as much.