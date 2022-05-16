Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions
Published

Lions' Dan Campbell calls lack of primetime games ‘awesome’

Detroit is primetime-less for the second time in three seasons

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
For the second time in the last three seasons, the Detroit Lions will have as many primetime games as you and I, zero.

The lack of national exposure doesn’t seem to bother second-year Lions coach Dan Campbell, who appears ready and willing to embrace the stink that comes with going 3-13-1.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell congratulates Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) after a play during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, January 9, 2022. 

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell congratulates Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) after a play during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, January 9, 2022.  (Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"It’s awesome," Campbell said Saturday via the Detroit Free Press. "You knock them out, you go home, you get ready for the next opponent. You’re not waiting all day in the hotel, all night, and then you go up and now you’re on a short week it feels like."

That’s one way of looking at it.

15 of Detroit’s 17 games are slated to kickoff at 1:00 PM. A sixteenth game, on Thanksgiving, gets underway a half hour earlier at 12:30 PM. The Lions’ final game of the season, versus Green Bay, does not yet have a game time listed.

Dan Campbell, head coach of the Detroit Lions speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 1, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dan Campbell, head coach of the Detroit Lions speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 1, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Aside from briefly basking in the enjoyment of a relatively routine schedule, Campbell insisted he hasn’t put much thought into Detroit’s slate of games.

"I’ll be honest with you, I haven’t even digested it that much. I looked at it last week and then we were getting ready for the rookies," Campbell told the Detroit Free Press. "Just from a glance, I mean it’s, I have no arguments. I think it looks great. I didn’t think we would open with Philly. We always do those things upstairs. It’s like, ‘All right, who do you think we’re opening with? Who are we playing on Thanksgiving? Are we home or are we away?’ So I wouldn’t have guessed Philly, but it doesn’t matter, it’s good."

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

That marks the first time Lions and good have been associated with one another in quite a while. NFL schedule makers confirmed as much.