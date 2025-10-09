Lions' Dan Campbell blasts 'bogus' ESPN report on Aidan Hutchinson hits

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported a couple of weeks ago that the Detroit Lions reached out to the league office to monitor cut blocks on star Aidan Hutchinson, but head coach Dan Campbell was not having any of it.

Hutchinson returned to action this season after breaking his tibia and fibula last season, and Schefter said in his report that the Lions reached out to the league office about low hits.

Campbell, 49, called Schefter’s report "bogus."

"That’s bogus. That’s a bogus report," an animated Dan Campbell told reporters Wednesday.

"I don’t know where that came from. Nobody from here ever did that. That’s bull."

Schefter’s report came on ESPN’s "Monday Night Countdown" before the Lions beat the Baltimore Ravens 38-30 in Week 3.

"He’s coming off the fractured tibia and fibula. If you watch his performance (in) the first two games of the year, what stands out about that is the fact that it feels like opponents have been going low on him, so much so that the Lions have raised the issue with the league office," Schefter said, according to "97.1 The Ticket."

"If you go back and look at the film from the first game, take a look at how Green Bay is coming at Aidan Hutchinson’s legs.

"There’s a few instances where this happens, where they’re going low on Hutchinson. Some of these same plays that we saw in Week 1 against Green Bay also were on display in Week 2 against the Bears. The Lions have taken notice, and they’ve asked the league office to monitor the plays against Aidan Hutchinson — not that it will protect him. But, clearly, other people have noticed these plays, and the Lions want the league office to notice as well."

Hutchinson has been very good to begin the season for the 4-1 Lions. He has 12 total tackles with five sacks and three forced fumbles.

The one-time Pro Bowler recorded 7½ sacks in five games last season before getting hurt.

Hutchinson will look to keep up his strong play when the Lions take on the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

