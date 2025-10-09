Former Texas star Bijan Robinson backs Arch Manning, remains confident QB can recover from slow start

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After experiencing limited playing time while backing up Quinn Ewers for his first two years at Texas, Arch Manning opened his first season as a full-time starter in late August.

He proceeded to throw for 170 yards in the Longhorns' season-opening loss to Ohio State. Texas recovered from the defeat, winning its next three games in a row. However, a disappointing showing in a loss to Florida in Week 6 prompted more questions about whether the once highly touted Manning would live up to expectations in Austin.

Former Texas running back and current Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson weighed in on Manning's turbulent start to the 2025 season. Robinson advised the signal-caller to "stay consistent," tune out the noise and lean on his support system.

"I would say just continue to stay consistent," Robinson said during a recent appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show."

"Stay consistent as much as possible. Don't listen to the media, 'cause the media can either steer you in the right direction or it'll tarnish you for your career. For him, always know that everybody has his back in that building. Coach (Steve Sarkisian) seems to have his back; everybody around him has his back."

Texas' 55-0 win over Sam Houston State in Week 4 marked Manning's best performance so far this season. He finished the game with 309 passing yards, three touchdown passes and a pair of rushing scores.

However, this past Saturday, Florida's defense largely held Manning in check. He finished the 29-21 loss with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

In five starts this year, Manning has thrown for 1,151 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions. Manning's mobility has also flashed this season. He has racked up 160 yards on the ground and five rushing touchdowns.

