Lions acquire Harbor, Bryant

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) The Detroit Lions have signed tight end Clay Harbor and released tight end Orson Charles.

The Lions also announced Tuesday that they've acquired defensive end Armonty Bryant off waivers and put defensive end Wallace Gilberry on injured reserve.

Harbor began this season with the New England Patriots, appearing in three games. He's also spent three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and three with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bryant played three years with the Cleveland Browns and made two starts last season.

