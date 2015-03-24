Like everyone else, Argentina coach can't explain Brazil's 'illogical' World Cup collapse

Like everyone else, Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella can't explain Brazil's collapse to lose 7-1 to Germany in the semifinals of its home World Cup.

Sabella says the best explanation he has for the result was that "football is illogical."

Argentina's players watched the end of the game on television at Itaquerao Stadium in Sao Paulo on Tuesday night, delaying their training session for around 20 minutes and only appearing on the field after Brazil-Germany had finished in Belo Horizonte.

Sabella said the result was clearly "not normal ... but in football you have to expect these things. It's football. It's the most illogical of sports."

Argentina plays Netherlands in the second semifinal on Wednesday for the right to face Germany in the final.