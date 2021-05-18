Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Horse Racing
Published

Legendary trainer under scrutiny after horse tests positive for CBD: report

Ron McAnally's Roses and Candy tested positive for CBD after winning in November

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Bob Baffert isn’t the only legendary horse racing trainer in hot water over substances found in animals.

The California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) served Ron McAnally a complaint after one of his horses tested positive for CBD, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

CBD is a prohibited substance and carries a Class 1 penalty because it is not specifically listed in a drug category within the CHRB, according to the newspaper. McAnally could face some kind of disqualification, suspension or fine if it is not reclassified.

CHRB spokesman Mike Marten told the Los Angeles Times the organization will ask those making the ruling to consider CBD a Class 3 violation. The horse in question – Roses and Candy – won a California race in November 2020 but a split sample confirmed the presence of CBD.

BOB BAFFERT SUSPENDED FROM RACING IN NEW YORK, MAY MISS BELMONT STAKES

McAnally last had a violation in 1998 and that was for methocarbamol.

A second complaint was also served to the 88-year-old and his wife with Geovanni Franco named as the jockey, according to the LA Times. The second complaint was reportedly served in case of purse redistribution in the event of any discipline coming McAnally’s way.

McAnally has more than 2,500 wins as a trainer. He’s won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer three times and was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 1990.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His horses have never won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness or Belmont Stakes.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_