LeBron James

LeBron James shows support for NBA Draft prospect found not guilty of rape

Terrence Shannon Jr. avoided punishment

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Terrence Shannon Jr., a potential lottery pick in this month's NBA Draft, was found not guilty of rape Thursday night.

The former Illinois star was accused of pulling a woman toward him, putting his hands under her skirt and touching her sexually.

The incident happened while he was visiting Kansas for an Illinois-Kansas football game.

LeBron and Terrence Shannon

LeBron James showed support for Terrence Shannon Jr. after Shannon was found not guilty of rape. (Getty Images)

A jury in Douglas County spent less than two hours deliberating, and, on Friday morning, Shannon got support from LeBron James.

"To my Young [king] Terrance Shannon Jr! Love and Salute you! Proud of you!! God is Good!" James wrote on X, formerly Twitter, with raised hands emojis. "The apologies should be 30X louder than the hate he got but we know how it goes. Anyways back to the regular scheduled program."

Shannon was charged with rape or an alternative count of sexual battery, which resulted in a six-game suspension before a federal judge later reinstated him, ruling that his civil rights had been violated.

Terrence Shannon Jr flexes

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. reacts after hitting a basket and being fouled against Duquesne in the first half of a second-round NCAA Tournament game March 23, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Shannon testified that he joined two roommates and a few Kansas players at a bar Sept. 8, but he only had a few drinks and remembered everything that happened that night. Shannon said he didn't learn of the rape allegation until several weeks later and that he had never seen the 18-year-old woman who had accused him until the case had begun.

The accuser said the bar was so crowded she couldn't "do anything," an affidavit said.

The 6-foot-6 Shannon, who plays point guard and shooting guard, averaged 23 points last season for a team that reached the Elite Eight before losing to eventual national champion UConn.

Terrence Shannon Jr vs Tennessee

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. brings the ball up court during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers Dec. 9, 2023, at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn. (Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Shannon transferred to Illinois from Texas Tech prior to the start of the 2021-22 season. He was voted first-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-American last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

