LeBron James gets help from Ohio State AD about college eligibility in another sport

Last week, LeBron James sought out information on whether he was eligible to play another sport in college.

"Do I have college eligibility if I went to play another sport besides basketball? How does that rule work?" the NBA star tweeted Saturday.

James got some help from Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith.

Smith sent a tweet to James Sunday informing him of some news James might welcome.

"@KingJames - If you never enrolled full-time in college and didn’t compete in the sport that you want to play after HS graduation, you could have eligibility remaining. If you professionalize in one sport, you can still be considered an amateur in another. Would love to help you!" Smith said in response to James' query.

According to the NCAA Division I manual, "a professional athlete in one sport may represent a member institution in a different sport and may receive institutional financial assistance in the second sport."

James was once a star football player in high school and was recruited by the University of Notre Dame and former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel. His 1,160 receiving yards his junior year are still second-most in the school's history, and he was twice voted all-state.

He even considered playing in the NFL during the NBA lockout in 2011 and was offered contracts by the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks.

James' former teammate, J.R. Smith, recently enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University and joined the school's men's golf team. He was named the school's Academic Athlete of the Year, earning a 4.0 GPA, and is on the roster again this season.

At the moment, James is signed with the Los Angeles Lakers through 2025, which will bring him to age 41. It's tough to imagine a 41-year-old playing football, especially after over 20 years playing another professional sport, but it sure is fun to think about.