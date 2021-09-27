LeBron James recalls flirting with NFL offers during Peyton, Eli Manning broadcast

LeBron James was a standout on the football field as well as the basketball court during his high school career at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Ohio before he ever put on a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey.

The idea of James playing professional football was thought of during the NBA’s lockout in 2011.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

James appeared on ESPN’s "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" and he rehashed the story about the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks offering him a contract during the lockout. He also said he considered taking an NFL offer.

"That’s true," he told the Manning brothers. "Jerry Jones offered me a contract. Also, Pete Carroll did as well in Seattle during out lockout time. It definitely got my blood flowing again. Got my mind racing again thinking about the game of football, being out there on Sundays.

"We were able to get a deal done in the NBA and I was back on the court in no time. But I definitely thought about it. Still got the jersey too that Jerry and Pete Carroll sent me from 2011."

FLASHBACK: LEBRON JAMES SAYS HE HAD TWO NFL OFFERS DURING 2011 NBA LOCKOUT

James previously talked about flirting with the NFL in February in an interview with The Athletic.

"I would have made the team," James told The Athletic. "I would have tried out, but I would have made the team. One thing about it, I don’t mind working for something, so if I would have had to try out for the Cowboys or the Seahawks, or if I’d have stayed home and went back home to Cleveland, I’d have tried, but I would have made the team.

"I just know what I’m capable of doing on the football field. Especially at that age."

James, who was 26 at the time, was starring on the Miami Heat. The Heat lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 NBA Finals, and the start of the next season was postponed into December due to the lockout, which was a process that lasted a total of 161 days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

James led the Heat to NBA championships in 2012 and 2013.

Fox News' Dan Canova contributed to this report.