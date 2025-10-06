LeBron James teases 'decision of all decisions' in cryptic social media video announcement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LeBron James is again fueling retirement speculation after posting a video tease on social media.

Back in June, the NBA's all-time leading scorer posted a seven-second video in which he appeared in front of reporters at a press conference when one asked, "Are the retirement rumors true? What's next?" That video turned out to be an advertisement for Amazon Prime.

Well, in a new video posted Monday, a man is seen sitting in a chair on a basketball court as James walks toward another chair.

James then sits down before the camera pans to a graphic that reads, "The Second Decision Coming Soon."

"The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST," James wrote on his social media.

It should be noted that Tuesday marks the beginning of "Prime Day," so perhaps this is merely a sequel to his Amazon Prime campaign.

James just completed his 22nd season in the NBA, and has hardly shown any signs of slowing down. In his age-40 season, he averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds. He posted 10 triple-doubles this past season, his most since 2019-20, when he won his fourth NBA championship.

He earned his 21st consecutive All-Star nod, extending his record. After turning 40 on Dec. 30, James averaged 25.1 points per game, the most by any player age 40 or older.

James became the first player in NBA history to play in the league at the same time as his son, Bronny James, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers last summer. The two played in 21 games together.

If James winds up playing in 2025-26, it would be his 23rd NBA season, which would set a new record. He currently shares the record with Vince Carter. He has yet to commit and said he would think about his future after his Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs.