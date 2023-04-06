Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James appears to get into heated back-and-forth with fan as Lakers dealt crucial playoff blow

James and the Lakers fell to the Los Angeles Clippers

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a crucial blow to their playoff hopes on Wednesday night, losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 125-118.

The Lakers superstar also heard the chirping from the fans.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A social media video showed James getting into a heated back-and-forth with a fan during the game. It is unclear what the two were saying, but the fan was seen pointing to his fingers appearing to rattling off whatever point he was trying to make.

James led the Lakers with 33 points in 35 minutes on 13-of-20 shooting. The loss dropped the Lakers to 41-39 on the season with two games left. If the season ended Wednesday night, the Lakers would have to fight to secure a spot via the play-in tournament.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James argues a call during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James argues a call during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

"Whatever we end up, that's where we end up," James said after the game. "For us, it's always about health. Over the last couple years, that's been our Achilles' heel."

Only four Lakers were in double figures in scoring – Austin Reaves (20 points), Anthony Davis (17 points) and D’Angelo Russell (15 points). Despite playing at least 13 minutes, nobody on the Lakers bench scored more than seven points.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, is defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook, #0, and forward Kawhi Leonard during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, is defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook, #0, and forward Kawhi Leonard during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles sits in the seventh spot just a tiebreaker ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans. At this juncture, the Lakers would play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the play-in tournament for the seventh seed in the playoffs.

The Thunder have a better point differential by 0.5 points.

