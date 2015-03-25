Latta guides Mystics past Sun

Ivory Latta had 17 points and seven rebounds to help the Washington Mystics take a 66-62 win over the Connecticut Sun on Friday.

Monique Currie had 10 points and five boards, while Michelle Snow and Tierra Ruffin-Pratt each gave eight points for the Mystics, who bounced back from a loss to Atlanta last Sunday.

Tina Charles gave 21 points and 12 boards and Allison Hightower had 13 points and five assists for the Sun, who have dropped three straight.

With the score tied at 62-all, Latta hit a free throw to put the Mystics up by a point with 2:01 to go. Snow put in a layup with 24.2 seconds to play and Latta sealed the win on a make from the charity stripe with just 8.2 seconds to play.