Late strikes lift Impact past 'Quakes

Montreal, QC (SportsNetwork.com) - The Montreal Impact struck for a pair of goals inside the final 10 minutes of play on Saturday to claim a 2-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes at Stade Saputo.

Montreal had the better of the play in the first half, generating several scoring chances and shots on target, but neither side could find the back of the net as the sides went into the break on level terms.

The opening strike didn't come until the 81st minute with some good fortune as substitute Marco Di Vaio let a strike go that was stopped, but Jack McInerney was in the right place at the right time to knock home the goal.

The hosts added an insurance tally with two minutes to play as Dilly Duka got on the end of a nice pass from Di Vaio and smashed it past San Jose goalkeeper Jon Busch to seal the points for Montreal.

The result sees the Impact claim their sixth win of the season, but the club remains on the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 24 points,

San Jose, meanwhile, continues to struggle down the stretch as the club's winless streak in league play has reached nine matches.