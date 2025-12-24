Lamar Jackson trade rumors begin to swirl as 2025 season nears end

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Ravens’ season is on the brink with their playoff hopes dwindling heading into Week 17 of the season, and substantial change could be coming to the offense in 2026.

Lamar Jackson, the two-time NFL MVP and four-time Pro Bowler, was mentioned in a report as a possible trade candidate before the 2026 season begins.

Jackson, who has missed time with injuries at multiple points this season, left Sunday night’s game against the New England Patriots and watched his team fall in a crucial matchup, 28-24.

In a column for The Baltimore Sun on Wednesday, columnist Mike Preston wrote that Jackson has "already become a central figure in possible trade talks." He suggested that the Ravens should look at potentially trading the star quarterback and named two potential landing spots.

The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders.

The column said Jackson "would love to play in Miami," while Tom Brady had shown a "fondness" for the player in the past, which would make Las Vegas a good destination.

There’s been no public indication that the Ravens have made Jackson available. The team signed Jackson to a massive five-year deal worth $260 million before the 2023 season after a standoff between the two sides.

He’s owed $51.25 million in 2026 and 2027 and has a full no-trade clause, according to Spotrac.

The column urged Jackson to start training better and get on a regimented program to prevent future injuries.

He’s played in 115 games for the Ravens since he entered the league in 2018. He has 22,370 passing yards and 184 touchdown passes to go along with 6,513 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns.

With all of his success in the regular season, the Ravens have only made it as far as the conference championship once.

One thing is for sure. Drama is about to take over the organization in the coming weeks.