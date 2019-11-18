Lamar Jackson's teammate defends him from doubters in MVP race: 'Come see me'

When it comes to the NFL MVP race, Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram is the biggest supporter of his teammate Lamar Jackson.

Jackson put together an epic, four-touchdown-pass performance along with 222 passing yards against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Baltimore won the game 41-7.

After the game, Ingram made it clear to any naysayers he was ready to fight if there was any doubt that Jackson should be the MVP.

“The MVP frontrunner,” he told reporters after the game. “If anybody got to say something different about that, then come see me. I’m right here in B’more outside [M&T Bank Stadium]. If you've got an issue with that, come see me. I'm about that. Big trust. Whoop whoop. Lamar Jackson, in the flesh, yes sir.”

Jackson has turned the Ravens into a high-flying offense that has taken the league by storm. Baltimore has moved to 8-2 on the season with Sunday’s win over the Texans and its mostly thanks to what Jackson has brought to the field every game.

Through 10 games, Jackson has recorded 2,258 passing yards, 19 touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Over the last five weeks, he’s led the Ravens to victories over the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals, twice.

The Baltimore offense is second in the NFL in yards per game with 428.6 and first in rushing yards per game with 203.8.