Lakers welcome Warriors to Staples Center

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Golden State Warriors will try for three wins in a row Sunday night when they make the quick trip to Staples Center to face the Los Angeles Lakers.

It's a battle of first and worst in the Pacific Division.

The Warriors collected their second straight win on Saturday when Klay Thompson had 21 points and headed a strong shooting display that carried the Warriors to a 112-87 rout of the Charlotte Hornets at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors shot 51.7 percent from the field and made 11-of-26 attempts from 3-point range, with Thompson knocking down 4-of-6 tries from beyond the arc and Harrison Barnes going 3-for-5 in a 17-point effort.

Stephen Curry added 19 points and nine assists for Golden State, which led by as many as 34 in improving to 7-2 on the season.

"We had the opportunity to take advantage of a team, especially at home," said Curry. "When you have a deep lineup, hopefully, that is going to be the result."

Andrew Bogut and Marreese Speights both finished with 13 for Golden State.

After Sunday, the Warriors have off until Friday night when they return to Oakland to play the Utah Jazz. Following that game, Golden State heads east for five games against Oklahoma City, Miami, Orlando, Charlotte and Detroit.

The Lakers have dropped three straight since their only victory of the season one week ago at home against the Hornets. LA fell to the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans on the road, then lost to the defending champion San Antonio Spurs, 93-80, Friday at the Staples Center.

Kobe Bryant struggled through one of his worst games in recent memory against the Spurs. Bryant, who entered play averaging 27.5 points per game, was limited to just nine on 1-of-14 shooting from the field. He missed all five of his 3-point attempts.

"It was one of those nights that remind me of the challenge of being 36," Bryant said. "I tried to rely on my teammates. I couldn't get going. I was sick and couldn't play through it. This is the first time I've faced this challenge."

Carlos Boozer scored 19 and Jordan Hill had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, who fell to 1-8 on the season, their worst start in franchise history. Jeremy Lin had 15 points for Los Angeles, which shot 37.3 percent from the field.

The Lakers embark on a three-game road trip through the south with stops against the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors won three of four meetings last season. When Golden State beat the Lakers on April 11 at the Staples Center, that halted an 11-game road losing streak. The Lakers are 20-2 at home in this series since 2003.