Lakers' LeBron James disses heckler during game in Chicago

LeBron James, the star Los Angeles Lakers’ forward, was caught on video dissing a heckler in Chicago on Tuesday.

James was near the sideline at the time and looked to the heckler and said, “Your lady embarrassed to be with you." Other fans nearby could be heard laughing at the remark. Security appeared to break up the verbal back and forth.

The heckler may have inspired James to put on another show. James had 30 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his third consecutive triple-double. The team rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls 118-112 on Tuesday night for its sixth straight victory.

Last month, James’ caused seething outrage in Hong Kong after he said Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey was “misinformed” when he tweeted his support for the pro-democracy protesters.

