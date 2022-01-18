Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers
Lakers head coach Frank Vogel in hot seat: report

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
LeBron James finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 101-95 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James talks to teammates during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Houston.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James talks to teammates during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The win put an end to a three-game losing streak, and it was by far one of the best wins for the Lakers, but according to The Athletic, head coach Frank Vogel’s job is still in jeopardy, despite leading the team to a championship in 2020.

Vogel is reportedly being evaluated on a game-to-game basis.

Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel coaches on the sidelines against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter in game four of the first round of the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. (Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel coaches on the sidelines against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter in game four of the first round of the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. (Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

The Lakers suffered a 37-point loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. After the loss, Lakers legend Magic Johnson tweeted that he was disappointed with the team’s recent performance, and James refused to speak to the media.

As of Tuesday night, the Lakers have a 22-22 record, and they are seventh in the Western Conference. Even though they’ve been dealing with injuries, roster changes and challenges with COVID-19, the team’s front office made it clear that they aren’t happy with their performance.

Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates after sinking a basket as fans look on in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates after sinking a basket as fans look on in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Lakers will square off against the Indiana Pacers in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova