Los Angeles Angels
Published

Los Angeles Angels owner says it's 'very necessary' to vote for Trump

Biden is slightly ahead in the polls in Arizona

By Brie Stimson, Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno stumped for the President in Arizona on Monday, telling voters it is “very necessary” to reelect Trump in november.

Morena was among the many speakers to voice his support for the president at the “Latinos for Trump” event in Phoenix, sharing his personal experiences as a Mexican American and former small business owner.

FOX NEWS POLL: BIDEN-TRUMP A 5-POINT RACE IN POST-CONVENTION POLL

“We all know where we’ve been. It’s necessary to focus on today and the future, and it’s very necessary to vote for President Trump,” he said, according to AZCentral.com.

President Donald Trump speaks with Arte Moreno, owner of the Los Angeles Angels MLB baseball team, right, at the conclusion of a Latinos for Trump Coalition roundtable at Arizona Grand Resort &amp; Spa, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Moreno, who purchased Phoenix-based Outdoor Systems advertising in 1984 and turned it into a multi-billion-dollar company, said a second Trump term would help small business owners.

A Vietnam War veteren, Moreno grew up in a conservative family and has been a longtime Republican candidate supporter and donor.

Monday’s event -- amid reports showing Joe Biden lagging in Latino support -- was the president’s fifth campaign visit this year to the state where polling shows him slightly behind Biden, The Hill reported.

In 2016, he beat Hillary Clinton in the state by 4%.

