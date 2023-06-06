Kyrie Irving reached out the Lakers’ LeBron James about joining him in Dallas: report

Kyrie Irving has reportedly reached out to LeBron James to see if the NBA’s all-time leading scorer has an interest in playing together once again.

The free agent to be reached out to James to see if he has any interest in leaving the Los Angeles Lakers and joining him on the Dallas Mavericks , according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Irving and James played together on the Cleveland Cavaliers for three seasons before Irving demanded a trade out of Cleveland.

Irving is set to become an unrestricted free agent after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Mavericks at the NBA’s trade deadline.

James still has one year remaining on his contract with the Lakers before a player option in 2024-25.

Irving, an eight-time All-Star , played in 20 games for Dallas this season as the Mavericks failed to make the NBA Playoffs for the first time in three years.

Irving’s reach out to James would suggest he is interested in re-signing with the Mavericks, who can offer him the most money in free agency.

James made it clear at the deadline that he was disappointed the Lakers were unable to reunite him with Irving.

The Lakers did make a flurry of moves at the trade deadline, revamping their roster and making the playoffs as the seven-seed in the Western Conference.

James led LA to the Western Conference Finals before being swept by the Denver Nuggets.

After the loss, James floated the possibility of retirement before the start of the 2023-24 season.

"We’ll see what happens going forward," James said. "I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about."