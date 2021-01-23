Kyrie Irving's message after Nets' second straight loss to the Cavs

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a simple message for fans and critics after the team dropped their second consecutive game to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night: Don’t panic.

Irving posted a lengthy statement on his Instagram about the journey ahead for Brooklyn as team tries to figure out how to play with three superstars, the lack of interior defense and rebounding and dwindling help on the bench.

"Don’t trip it’s a long journey. We will be on that stage. The state where the ‘best of the best’ meet…. You know, the main stage.

"Where those who can do. And those who cannot talk about those that are doing.

"If you rolling with us. Great. Let’s rock.

"If you’re not……. You know you wanna talk about our greatness anyway!!!!!"

Irving’s teammate Kevin Durant appeared to support Irving’s message.

"Speak on it king," he wrote in the comments.

Irving has played well since his mysterious absence from the team. He returned to the lineup Wednesday night as the Nets lost to the Cavaliers in double overtime. He scored 37 points in that game and scored 38 points in Friday night’s loss. He played 48 minutes on Wednesday and 30 on Friday.

Brooklyn is expected to have all three stars – Irving, Durant and James Harden – line lineup Saturday night when the team plays the Miami Heat.

Brooklyn fell to 9-8 on the season after Friday’s loss.