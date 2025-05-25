Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

IndyCar Racing

Kyle Larson's attempt at 'Double' comes to end as he wrecks at Indy 500

Larson will now head to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Kyle Larson discusses running both Coca-Cola 600 and Indy 500 on same day Video

Kyle Larson discusses running both Coca-Cola 600 and Indy 500 on same day

Kyle Larson will be racing both the Coca-Cola 600 and Indy 500 on the same day this weekend.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kyle Larson’s attempt to complete "The Double" ended abruptly on Sunday.

Larson was unable to finish the 500-mile Indianapolis 500 as he caused a three-car wreck on Lap 91. The race had just gotten back to green when Larson was racing to climb up the leaderboard. He was in a tight pack when he downshifted and lost control of his vehicle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kyle Larson hit the wall

Kyle Larson, second from left, is checked after he hit the wall in the second turn during Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 25, 2025.  (AP Photo/Jamie Gallagher)

The wreck collected Sting Ray Robb and Kyffin Simpson, ending their days as well.

"It was a bit crazy there on the start. I got really tight behind Takuma (Sato)," Larson told FOX after he left the infield care center. "I was really close to him. I got loose and then I kinda got all over the place and spun. Yeah, just hate … I got a little too eager there on the restart and caused that crash. Hate it for everybody that got caught up in it. Yeah, bummed out.

"Try to get over this quickly and try to get on to Charlotte. Just try to forget about it and try to win the next one."

Larson was attempting to become the second driver in racing history to complete the feat known as "The Double," which includes racing in and completing all 500 laps at the Indy 500 and then flying to Charlotte Motor Speedway to race and finish NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600.

Kyle Larson looks on

Kyle Larson waits for the start of practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

2025 NASCAR ODDS: KYLE LARSON FAVORED TO WIN COCA-COLA 600

He told Fox News Digital before the Indy 500 that he was looking forward to the challenge.

"The main why is I love to race. I like to challenge myself, you kind of learn new cars and all that. And I like to compete in the biggest races in the world. So, to do two of those in the same day, it’s pretty cool," Larson said.

"For me, I want to do it while I’m in my prime. I’m only 32, feel like I’m at the top of our sport, I felt like the timing is right for that. I don’t know how long my NASCAR career will last … I think it’ll be really fun to do a road course race, just to experience that sort of feel of cars that have a lot of power and sliding around, no power-steering, the physicality of it. And also, getting to race with guys in their territory and see what they grew up doing, and just seeing the caliber and level they race at, because it would be different than what us NASCAR guys see and feel on a road course."

Kyle Larson at Indy 500

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana: IndyCar series driver Kyle Larson (17) during the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unfortunately for Larson, the feat will be put on hold for at least another year.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.