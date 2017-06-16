Kyle Larson fastest in opening practice at Michigan, see full results

BROOKLYN, Mich. -- This just in: Michigan International Speedway is bad fast.

Four drivers broke the 200 mile-per-hour barrier in Friday's opening practice session for the Monster Energy Series at the 2-mile oval.

Kyle Larson was the quickest, topping the chartswith a fast lap of of 200.798 miles per hour in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing car. Kyle Busch was second with a lap of 200.619 mph. Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. also were in the 200-mph range.

After Hendrick Motorsports announced that Jimmie Johnson has signed a three-year contract extension through 2020, the seven-time champion put down the fifth quickest lap in his No. 48 Lowe's Chevrolet.

The 85-minute pre-qualifying session came to an early end when Landon Cassill backed his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford into the Turn 2 wall with less than three minutes remaining.

See below forfull results from Friday's opening session.