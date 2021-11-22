Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington Wizards
Published

Kyle Kuzma turns heads with wild outfit before Wizards game

Kyle Kuzma was traded to the Wizards in the offseason from the Los Angeles Lakers

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NBA players are some of the most fashionable athletes in the world, but Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma may have taken it a little too far.

Kuzma appeared to be bracing for freezing weather entering Washington, D.C., when he strolled into the Capital One Arena on Monday wearing a severely oversized pink turtleneck sweater.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards plays defense during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on November 22, 2021 at Capital One Arena in Washington.

Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards plays defense during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on November 22, 2021 at Capital One Arena in Washington. (Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

To be fair, it was in the 40s before tip-off, and the lows could dip into the 30s by the time Kuzma is finished playing.

The 26-year-old Michigan native usually has a good sense of fashion and is applauded for some of the fits he pulls off as he walks through the back of the stadium into the locker room. But the sweater was just too much for NBA fans to handle. The 6-foot-10 forward was wearing something meant for Shaq.

ANTHONY DAVIS DEFENDS LEBRON JAMES, TAKES JAB AT ISAIAH STEWART AFTER ON-COURT BROUHAHA

Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards reacts towards an official during the second half against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on November 18, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards reacts towards an official during the second half against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on November 18, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Kuzma is in his first season with the Wizards after he was a part of the trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason.

Kuzma has yet to make an All-Star team during his short career but has proven to be a very viable player on the court. In 16 games this season, Kuzma is averaging 13.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Nov 18, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena.

Nov 18, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Wizards were set to play the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com