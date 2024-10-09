Kraken assistant coach Jessica Campbell makes history as team falters in season opener

As soon as the puck dropped for the NHL game between the Seattle Kraken and the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night, history was made.

Jessica Campbell became the first woman to work behind the bench as an assistant coach for an NHL team in league history. Unfortunately, it was to the tune of a 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Regardless, Campbell broke down barriers.

"For me, it's just a normal day in terms of my work, in terms of my routine, in terms of all of those pieces," she said, via the team’s website. "I never want to diminish the things that I'm doing because I'm so focused on the task at hand, but I also know that being focused on the task at hand has allowed me to get to this moment and is going to continue. So, I have to stay focused on what matters most, which is the guys and the team and the success that we want to have.

"But I think the moment leading up to the game and stepping on the bench.… I'm really going to try to honor what it is, because I know, and I definitely understand that the magnitude and the importance of this moment is really important for our game."

Even with the loss, Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn recognized the historic moment that had taken place at Climate Pledge Arena.

"It’s something that we’ve all been proud to be a part of," Dunn added. "It certainly makes a statement around the world for all women, so it’s a special moment for her tonight. It sucks we couldn’t get the win for her."

Campbell served as an assistant for the American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds

Dunn and teammate Eeli Tolvanen each scored for the Kraken but they couldn’t overcome the Blues.

Jordan Kyou scored two goals for St. Louis and Philip Broberg added one more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.