Koukalova wins women's biathlon sprint title by 5 points

OSLO, Norway (AP) Gabriela Koukalova won the women's World Cup biathlon sprint title by finishing fourth in the race on Friday to edge overall champion Laura Dahlmeier by five points.

The Czech biathlete secured the title with a clean prone stage and a single standing penalty.

Dahlmeier, who had already won the overall title, had three prone penalties and finished a season-low 31st.

Mari Laukkanen of Finland earned her first World Cup victory beating Justine Braisaz of France by 7.5 seconds. Anais Bescond of France was third.

Meanwhile, Johannes Thingnes Boe celebrated a home victory by taking the men's sprint.

Boe beat Martin Fourcade of France by 13.6 seconds. Fourcade had already wrapped up a sixth overall World Cup title and the overall sprint globe.

Anton Shipulin of Russia was third, 21.3 behind.