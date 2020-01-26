Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Los Angeles Lakers
Published

Kobe Bryant: 5 heartwarming moments of the NBA superstar and his daughter Gianna

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
close
2020 Grammy Awards: Tributes to NBA legend Kobe BryantVideo

2020 Grammy Awards: Tributes to NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Musicians at the 2020 Grammy Awards pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant on the day of his tragic death.

Moments after basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Giana died in a helicopter crash, along with seven others, in Calabasas, Calif., Sunday morning, the Internet exploded with pictures and videos of the father-daughter duo, who shared a love and drive for basketball.

Giana was a rising basketball star and her father coached her club team. The two often were seen attending professional basketball games together, with Kobe discussing with his daughter different plays and strategies from the sidelines.

Here are five moments of Kobe and Gianna indulging in the sport they loved.

KOBE BRYANT AMONG THOSE KILLED IN CALIFORNIA HELICOPTER CRASH

1. In December, Kobe and Gianna sat on the sidelines during a Hawks vs. Nets game at the Barclays Center in New York City as the NBA champion explained parts of the game to her.

2. Kobe was proud of his daughter's talent on the court and boasted that she wanted to play in the WNBA. Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" he joked that on occasion people would tell him he needed to have a son "to carry on the tradition, the legacy."

"She'll be, like, oy! I got this. We don't need no boy for that, I got this," Kobe told Kimmell. "Yes, you do, you got this."

3. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation over the course of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, co-founded the Mamba Sports Academy, a training facility for athletes, where he coached his daughter's team. The two were headed to the center to attend a basketball game were Gianna was scheduled to play, when their helicopter crashed.

4. Kobe and Gianna attended the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif., in July 2018.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif., in July 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif., in July 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

5. After defeating the Orlando Magic in Game 5 and winning the NBA basketball finals in 2009, Bryant held a smiling Gianna in his arms as they celebrated.

Kobe Bryant holding his daughter Gianna after the Lakers defeated the Magic 99-86 to win the NBA Finals in 2009. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Kobe Bryant holding his daughter Gianna after the Lakers defeated the Magic 99-86 to win the NBA Finals in 2009. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

A loving father, Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and their three other daughters: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months old.

Vandana Rambaran is a reporter covering news and politics at foxnews.com. She can be found on Twitter @vandanarambaran