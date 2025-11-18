Knicks star's girlfriend hunts down late mother's old car for 30th birthday present: 'The best thing ever'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Karl-Anthony Towns received a car as a 30th birthday present, but this was not just any ordinary car. The car he received dates back to his childhood.

His longtime girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, gifted Towns the exact same car his late mother, Jackie, had when Towns was a youngster. Jackie died of COVID-19 in 2020 at age 58.

The car is an Isuzu Trooper made in the 1990s — the model was last produced in 2002.

"During the summer, Karl asked me if I could drive any car for a day, which one would it be. I answered and his response was ‘I wouldn’t pick anything crazy, I just really loved my mom’s car she had when I was a kid.’ So I went on a mission these past months to find the car, shipped it across the country, got it fixed up and was able to surprise him with it today for his 30th!" Woods wrote in an Instagram post.

The post included a video of Towns driving the car and a photo of Towns and his mother with the car from years ago.

"This s--- is so fire," Towns said in the video. "This is the best thing ever."

Woods and Towns were friends before they began dating in May 2020, one month after Towns' mother died.

Towns, a New Jersey native, joined his hometown New York Knicks last season and helped them to the Eastern Conference Finals. They are the favorites to represent the East in the NBA Finals this season, which would be their first since 1999 — or, when Towns was first riding in the back seat of the Trooper.

