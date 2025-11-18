Expand / Collapse search
New York Knicks

Knicks star's girlfriend hunts down late mother's old car for 30th birthday present: 'The best thing ever'

Karl-Anthony Towns' mom died of COVID in 2020

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Karl-Anthony Towns received a car as a 30th birthday present, but this was not just any ordinary car. The car he received dates back to his childhood.

His longtime girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, gifted Towns the exact same car his late mother, Jackie, had when Towns was a youngster. Jackie died of COVID-19 in 2020 at age 58.

The car is an Isuzu Trooper made in the 1990s — the model was last produced in 2002.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods

Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks celebrates with Jordyn Woods after defeating the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 27, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan.  (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

"During the summer, Karl asked me if I could drive any car for a day, which one would it be. I answered and his response was ‘I wouldn’t pick anything crazy, I just really loved my mom’s car she had when I was a kid.’ So I went on a mission these past months to find the car, shipped it across the country, got it fixed up and was able to surprise him with it today for his 30th!" Woods wrote in an Instagram post.

The post included a video of Towns driving the car and a photo of Towns and his mother with the car from years ago.

Karl-Anthony Towns dunks

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns scores against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

"This s--- is so fire," Towns said in the video. "This is the best thing ever."

Woods and Towns were friends before they began dating in May 2020, one month after Towns' mother died.

KAT and Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns at the GMC Hummer EV Campaign Launch with Don C held on Oct. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.  (Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images)

Towns, a New Jersey native, joined his hometown New York Knicks last season and helped them to the Eastern Conference Finals. They are the favorites to represent the East in the NBA Finals this season, which would be their first since 1999 — or, when Towns was first riding in the back seat of the Trooper.

