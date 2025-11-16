Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors

Warriors' Draymond Green confronts fan teasing him with 'Angel Reese' chants

The incident occurred in the second quarter

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green had a face-to-face confrontation with a New Orleans Pelicans fan on Sunday night during the team’s 124-106 win.

The incident occurred in New Orleans with about two minutes to play before halftime. The fan, who was identified as Sam Green, was standing and cheering after Green was called for a foul on Pelicans forward Herb Jones.

Draymond Green confronts a fan

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors gets into a verbal altercation with a fan during the second quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Nov. 16, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The NBA player, instead of going to line up for the free-throw attempts, strolled to the sideline and stood in front of the fan. The man stood up and held his arms out to the side as the two chatted. Officials got in between the two and cooler heads prevailed.

Sam Green told The Associated Press that he was taunting the NBA champion with chants of "Angel Reese," because the Warriors player hadn’t taken any shots while grabbing seven rebounds. The Chicago Sky star had been called out for her rebounding numbers being inflated because she’s getting her own misses. But Reese turned the slight into profit as she trademarked "MeBounds" during her second year in the league.

The fan said the Warriors player shouted profanity at him and threatened to punch him out if the "Angel Reese" chants continued.

Draymond Green fights for a rebound

New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) and guard Jeremiah Fears (0) strip the ball from Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) as he goes to the basket during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

"I wasn't using profanity and for him to walk 12 feet off the court to come and get in my face like that, it was a little unnerving," Sam Green told the outlet.

Green said after the game that he was upset with the fan over the chants.

"He just kept calling me a woman," he said, via ESPN. "It was a joke at first, but you can’t keep calling me a woman."

It’s unclear if Green will be fined for the interaction. The fan was only given a warning and allowed to remain in his courtside seat. The Warriors player was fined $25,000 in 2022 for what the NBA described as "directing obscene language toward a fan."

Fan behavior has been a constant gripe from NBA players across the league over the last decade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

