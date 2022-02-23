Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Knicks
Published

Knicks' Mitchell Robinson asks for help finding missing father: 'Come home, Pops'

Robinson’s father was last seen Feb. 11

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mitchell Robinson is asking for help.

The New York Knicks center posted an emotional story on Instagram Monday asking the public to help find his father, Mitchell Robinson Jr., who has been missing for more than 10 days.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mitchell Robinson (23) of the New York Knicks dunks the ball during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 14, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 

Mitchell Robinson (23) of the New York Knicks dunks the ball during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 14, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.  (Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Don't know a place the devil will hide you ... Come home, Pops," Robinson wrote on Instagram.

Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks walks onto the court prior to a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 14, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks walks onto the court prior to a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 14, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

Robinson also posted about his missing father on Snapchat. On Feb. 13, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Pensacola, Florida, released his father's vital stats and information about where he was last seen. Robinson shared the post to bring awareness to the situation.

Robinson’s father was last seen Feb. 11.

"My dad is missing if you have info on his whereabouts please contact 850-436-9620," Robinson wrote on Snapchat.

Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks drives to the basket during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 14, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks drives to the basket during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 14, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Robinson, a Pensacola native, was drafted by the Knicks with the 36th overall pick in 2018.

In 53 games this season, Robinson is averaging 8.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova