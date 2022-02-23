Knicks' Mitchell Robinson asks for help finding missing father: 'Come home, Pops'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mitchell Robinson is asking for help.

The New York Knicks center posted an emotional story on Instagram Monday asking the public to help find his father, Mitchell Robinson Jr., who has been missing for more than 10 days.

"Don't know a place the devil will hide you ... Come home, Pops," Robinson wrote on Instagram.

Robinson also posted about his missing father on Snapchat. On Feb. 13, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Pensacola, Florida, released his father's vital stats and information about where he was last seen. Robinson shared the post to bring awareness to the situation.

Robinson’s father was last seen Feb. 11.

"My dad is missing if you have info on his whereabouts please contact 850-436-9620," Robinson wrote on Snapchat.

Robinson, a Pensacola native, was drafted by the Knicks with the 36th overall pick in 2018.

In 53 games this season, Robinson is averaging 8.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.