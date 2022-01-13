Knicks reportedly acquire Cam Reddish, fans clamor for Zion Williamson to complete reunion

The New York Knicks are reportedly set to acquire Cam Reddish, Solomon Hill and a future draft pick from the Atlanta Hawks for Kevin Knox and a protected 2022 first-round draft pick.

According to ESPN, Reddish wanted to be traded to a team that would use him more and give him the ability to get a contract extension. The 22-year-old is averaging 11.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game this season. He started seven out of the 34 games he’s appeared in for the Hawks.

Knicks fans appeared to be ecstatic over the idea of Reddish reuniting with his former Duke Blue Devils teammate R.J. Barrett. The two spent one year with Duke before going pro. Other fans were more interested in completing the Duke trio with Zion Williamson.

New York also acquired Hill, a veteran forward who has been in the NBA since the 2013-14 season.

Hill appeared in 13 games for the Hawks this season. He’s averaging 0.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

The Knicks (21-21) moved back to .500 thanks to a 108-85 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Each of the Knicks’ starters were in double-figures. Barrett led the way with 32 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Mitchell Robinson added 19 points and 10 rebounds.