Knicks reportedly acquire Cam Reddish, fans clamor for Zion Williamson to complete reunion

Reddish, RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson played with each other at Duke

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The New York Knicks are reportedly set to acquire Cam Reddish, Solomon Hill and a future draft pick from the Atlanta Hawks for Kevin Knox and a protected 2022 first-round draft pick.

According to ESPN, Reddish wanted to be traded to a team that would use him more and give him the ability to get a contract extension. The 22-year-old is averaging 11.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game this season. He started seven out of the 34 games he’s appeared in for the Hawks.

Cam Reddish of the Atlanta Hawks warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

Cam Reddish of the Atlanta Hawks warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Knicks fans appeared to be ecstatic over the idea of Reddish reuniting with his former Duke Blue Devils teammate R.J. Barrett. The two spent one year with Duke before going pro. Other fans were more interested in completing the Duke trio with Zion Williamson.

New York also acquired Hill, a veteran forward who has been in the NBA since the 2013-14 season.

Cam Reddish of the Atlanta Hawks looks on during the game against the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 27, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cam Reddish of the Atlanta Hawks looks on during the game against the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 27, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Hill appeared in 13 games for the Hawks this season. He’s averaging 0.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

The Knicks (21-21) moved back to .500 thanks to a 108-85 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Duke's R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish seated on the bench during a game vs. Notre Dame at the Joyce Center

Duke's R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish seated on the bench during a game vs. Notre Dame at the Joyce Center (Jeff Haynes /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Each of the Knicks’ starters were in double-figures. Barrett led the way with 32 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Mitchell Robinson added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.