Kirk scores 23 points to lead No. 25 New Mexico over No. 24 UNLV

Alex Kirk had 23 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 25 New Mexico to a 65-60 win over No. 24 UNLV on Wednesday night in the Mountain West opener for both teams.

Justin Hawkins hit a 3-pointer with 3:25 left to cap a 7-0 UNLV run that gave it a 58-56 lead. Then New Mexico (14-2, 1-0) took over, closing the game on a 9-2 run.

Kendall Williams hit a 3-pointer with 2:09 left to put New Mexico up for good at 60-58. The Lobos, however, struggled from the line down the stretch, at one point going 3 for 8 to give the Rebels (13-3, 0-1) life. Trailing 63-60, UNLV's Katin Reinhardt's 3-pointer caromed off the front of the rim with 13.5 seconds left and Tony Snell made both free throws to finally clinch it for the Lobos.

Anthony Bennett had 12 points for UNLV (13-3, 0-1).