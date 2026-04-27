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All Elite Wrestling

Kevin Nealon challenges Danny DeVito to wrestling match, piques AEW CEO Tony Khan's interest

Khan jumped into the social media exchange

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Danny DeVito revitalized his acting career on the comedy series "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

DeVito, who plays Frank Reynolds on the show, entered the squared circle as the "Trash Man." He explained in the episode that his gimmick was that he enters the ring with a trashcan, throws trash in the ring and eats garbage before bashing his opponent in the head with the can.

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Kevin Nealon side-by-side with Danny DeVito

Kevin Nealon challenged Danny DeVito to a wrestling match. (Getty Images/IMAGN)

There’s a slim possibility that the "Trash Man" could come to life.

Comedian Kevin Nealon challenged DeVito to a match in either WWE or All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

"I challenge Danny DeVito to a match in the WWE or AEW," Nealon wrote on X.

He followed up after a few hours, "I’m here. You’re quiet."

In the midst of the social media posts, AEW CEO Tony Khan appeared to have an interest in booking the match.

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Tony Khan speaking on stage at Collision 2023 in Toronto

Tony Khan, CEO, general manager and head of creative of AEW, speaks on the PandaConf stage during day one of Collision 2023 at Enercare Centre in Toronto, Canada. (Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)

"Do you guys own these outfits," Khan wrote on X with a photo of Nealon and DeVito in the "Hans and Franz" skit on "Saturday Night Live."

Nealon responded that he did have the outfits.

"Then you guys are in," Khan responded.

For what it’s worth, a Reddit user pointed out recently that AEW star Chris Jericho appeared to be using Nealon’s "Mr. Subliminal" character from the comedy sketch show in his own way. If a match is set up, everything will soon come full circle.

Jacksonville Jaguars owners Tony and Shad Khan standing on the sidelines at Gillette Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars owners Tony and Shad Khan stand on the sidelines before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Jan. 2, 2022. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire)

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AEW has used celebrities in the past for some of their events. Comedian Wayne Brady got involved in a match at Revolution. Social media influencer "Big Boom" A.J. and his family have also been featured in matches on several occasions.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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