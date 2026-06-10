Nadler goes out of his way to rip Trump's Knicks game appearance during Sports Broadcasting Act hearing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump took some heat during Wednesday's examination of the Sports Broadcasting Act.

Representatives ripped the National Football League for broadcasting games exclusively to streaming services, costing some fans nearly $1,000 to watch their favorite teams.

However, one Democratic rep felt it necessary to take an unrelated swipe at Trump after he attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trump became the first sitting president to attend the NBA Finals when he watched his hometown New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks won the first two games of the series in San Antonio before dropping Monday's home game.

In a hearing that was largely about the NFL having fans pay absurd prices to watch games on streaming sites, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., seemed to blame Trump for the Knicks' loss.

"We cannot discuss anything related to sports today without taking note of the sports story happening in this country today – the New York Knicks' drive for an NBA championship. Tonight is Game 4, and as long as Donald Trump stays far away from Madison Square Garden, the Knicks should do fine. Let's go Knicks," Nadler said.

TRUMP SAYS NBA IS 'GOOD ENTERTAINMENT' DESPITE IT BEING 'A LITTLE LEFT-WING' AFTER ATTENDING FINALS

Trump received a massive reaction from the Madison Square Garden crowd on Monday, mostly in contrast with how he was received in Florida for the college football national championship.

Trump’s arrival in New York involved enhanced security throughout the city. A security fence went up around MSG. The Secret Service and other law enforcement officials performed their duties to the highest standard, which meant longer lines and wait times to get into the arena.

Watch parties in the area were canceled, with the NYPD claiming it was because of security for Trump’s visit. They will return for Game 4 on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has attended numerous sporting events since beginning his second term, including the Super Bowl in New Orleans two seasons ago, the Daytona 500, the college football national championship, the men's tennis U.S. Open and the Ryder Cup, among others.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.