NBA
Published

Kevin Durant left Warriors because fans didn’t appreciate him: report

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Kevin Durant, who will be joining the Brooklyn Nets, left the Golden State Warriors because he felt under-appreciated by its fans, according to a Sunday report.

Kendrick Perkins – Durant’s former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate – and another source close to Durant, told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears that Durant felt overshadowed by Warriors’ point guard Stephen Curry.

FILE: Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts as he leaves the court after sustaining an injury during first-half basketball action against the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto.  (The Canadian Press via AP)

Durant’s feeling is understandable, given that Curry, who was picked in 2009, is largely the face of the franchise, writes Spears.

“There was always the sense that the 10-time All-Star felt like a distant second fiddle to Stephen Curry,” Spears said.

He added that two events further alienated Durant from the Warriors: fans chanting “M-V-P” for Curry at home games, and general manager Bob Meyers joking during the Warrior’s 2018 championship parade that Durant could have whatever contract he wanted in free agency – the same thing he had apparently told Curry the year prior.

Durant will sign a deal with the Brooklyn Nets when his free agency status ends on July 6th. ESPN reported that the contract will be worth $164 million.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.