Kentucky Derby 2024: What to know about the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday at the storied Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky.

Traditionally held on the first Saturday in May, the Derby marks the first leg of the Triple Crown. The 20-horse field features only 3-year-olds running the 1 ¼ mile stampede for a chance to compete for their share of the $5 million purse.

Notably absent from this year’s race will be Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who’s two-year ban was extended through 2024, making this the third Kentucky Derby that a Baffert-trained horse will not be competing.

A six-time winner at the Derby, Baffert was banned after 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit was stripped of the title following a failed postrace drug test.

Here’s what else you need to know about the gates drop at Churchill Downs.

Who is racing and what are the betting odds?

Dornoch (Luis Saez) 21-1 Sierra Leone (Tyler Gafflione) 5-1 Mystik Dan (Brian Hernandez, Jr.) 15-1 Catching Freedom (Flavien Prat) 8-1 Catalytic (Jose Ortiz) 34-1 Just Steel (Keith Asmussen) 25-1 Honor Marie (Ben Curtis) 12-1 Just a Touch (TBD) 11-1 T O Password (Kimura Kazushi) 49-1 Forever Young (Ryusei Sakai) 6-1 Track Phantom (Joel Rosario) 40-1 West Saratoga (Jesus Castanon) 26-1 Endlessly (Umberto Rispoli) 46-1 Domestic Product (Irad Ortiz, Jr.) 29-1 Grand Mo The First (Emisael Jaramillo) 45-1 Fierceness (John Velazquez) 3-1 Stronghold (Antonio Fresu) 32-1 Resilience (Junior Alvarado) 28-1 Society Man (Frankie Dettori) 49-1 Epic Ride (Adam Beschizza) 47-1

Who are the favorites to win?

Fierceness, the Todd Pletcher-trained colt, is the 3-1 favorite to win. Fierceness won the Florida Derby by 13 1/2 lengths in his last race.

How to watch?

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

When: May 4, 2024

Projected Post Time: 6:57 p.m. EST

TV: NBC

Purse: $5 million

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

