Kentucky Derby 2024: What to know about the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown

Fierceness is the 3-1 favorite

Paulina Dedaj
Published
The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday at the storied Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky. 

Traditionally held on the first Saturday in May, the Derby marks the first leg of the Triple Crown. The 20-horse field features only 3-year-olds running the 1 ¼ mile stampede for a chance to compete for their share of the $5 million purse. 

Horse racegoers place bets

May 6, 2023; Louisville, KY, USA; People place bets in the infield at Churchill Downs on Derby Day on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports)

Notably absent from this year’s race will be Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who’s two-year ban was extended through 2024, making this the third Kentucky Derby that a Baffert-trained horse will not be competing. 

A six-time winner at the Derby, Baffert was banned after 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit was stripped of the title following a failed postrace drug test. 

Here’s what else you need to know about the gates drop at Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs race track

Visitors check out the new $200 million paddock at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Who is racing and what are the betting odds?

  1. Dornoch (Luis Saez) 21-1
  2. Sierra Leone (Tyler Gafflione) 5-1
  3. Mystik Dan (Brian Hernandez, Jr.) 15-1
  4. Catching Freedom (Flavien Prat) 8-1
  5. Catalytic (Jose Ortiz) 34-1
  6. Just Steel (Keith Asmussen) 25-1
  7. Honor Marie (Ben Curtis) 12-1
  8. Just a Touch (TBD) 11-1
  9. T O Password (Kimura Kazushi) 49-1
  10. Forever Young (Ryusei Sakai) 6-1
  11. Track Phantom (Joel Rosario) 40-1
  12. West Saratoga (Jesus Castanon) 26-1
  13. Endlessly (Umberto Rispoli) 46-1
  14. Domestic Product (Irad Ortiz, Jr.) 29-1
  15. Grand Mo The First (Emisael Jaramillo) 45-1
  16. Fierceness (John Velazquez) 3-1
  17. Stronghold (Antonio Fresu) 32-1
  18. Resilience (Junior Alvarado) 28-1
  19. Society Man (Frankie Dettori) 49-1
  20. Epic Ride (Adam Beschizza) 47-1

Who are the favorites to win?

Fierceness trains

Kentucky Derby entrant Fierceness works out at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Fierceness, the Todd Pletcher-trained colt, is the 3-1 favorite to win. Fierceness won the Florida Derby by 13 1/2 lengths in his last race.

How to watch?

  • Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky
  • When: May 4, 2024
  • Projected Post Time: 6:57 p.m. EST
  • TV: NBC
  • Purse: $5 million

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.