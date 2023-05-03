Kentucky Derby quiz! How well do you know the historic American horse race?

The 149th Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

The iconic American horse race will include 20 jockeys and their horses — all fighting for a spot in the winner's circle.

How well do you know the historic race?

Test your knowledge here!

<section><h2>Kentucky Derby quiz! How well do you know the iconic American race?</h2> <p></p> <p>Test your knowledge of the historic event in this fun and engaging lifestyle quiz!<br><strong></strong></p></section><section><h2> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">How many starting horses ran in the Kentucky Derby races that were held in 1892 and 1905?</strong></h1> </h2></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">What is the traditional drink served at the Kentucky Derby?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr"> <strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold">There has never been a female jockey winner of the Kentucky Derby — true or false?</strong> </h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">How much does the Kentucky Derby winner's trophy weigh?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Which Kentucky Derby-winning horse was disqualified after failing a drug test?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">The Kentucky Derby is always held on the first Saturday in May — true or false?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3><h1>Situated in front of the Kentucky Derby Museum is a 1,500-lb. sculpture of this 2006 Kentucky Derby winner, with his ashes buried beneath it — which horse is it?</h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Which three races make up the American Triple Crown?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">How long is the actual Kentucky Derby race?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">How long does the Kentucky Derby race itself usually last?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3><h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Which of the following is NOT a name of a Kentucky Derby horse in the 2023 race?</strong></h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">The first Kentucky Derby took place in what year?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Which English derby inspired William Clark to create a horse racing event in the United States?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3><h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">What was the name of the first horse ever to win the Kentucky Derby?</strong></h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Why is it popular for women to wear hats at the Kentucky Derby?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h2>Try again!</h2></section><section><h3>Ouch!</h3></section><section><h3>You've got some work to do!</h3></section><section><h3>You're almost a genius!</h3></section><section><h3>You're a genius!</h3></section>

Mobile app users: Click here to play the quiz!

