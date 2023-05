Kentucky Derby quiz! How well do you know the historic American horse race?

Kentucky Derby quiz! How well do you know the iconic American race? Test your knowledge of the historic event in this fun and engaging lifestyle quiz!



How many starting horses ran in the Kentucky Derby races that were held in 1892 and 1905?

What is the traditional drink served at the Kentucky Derby?

There has never been a female jockey winner of the Kentucky Derby — true or false?

How much does the Kentucky Derby winner's trophy weigh?

Which Kentucky Derby-winning horse was disqualified after failing a drug test?

The Kentucky Derby is always held on the first Saturday in May — true or false?

Situated in front of the Kentucky Derby Museum is a 1,500-lb. sculpture of this 2006 Kentucky Derby winner, with his ashes buried beneath it — which horse is it?

Which three races make up the American Triple Crown?

How long is the actual Kentucky Derby race?

How long does the Kentucky Derby race itself usually last?

Which of the following is NOT a name of a Kentucky Derby horse in the 2023 race?

The first Kentucky Derby took place in what year?

Which English derby inspired William Clark to create a horse racing event in the United States?

What was the name of the first horse ever to win the Kentucky Derby?

Why is it popular for women to wear hats at the Kentucky Derby?

Try again!

Ouch!

You've got some work to do!

You're almost a genius!