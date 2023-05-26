Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Kenny Pickett's car stolen in the middle of radio interview, police arrest suspect

Pickett's Steelers playbook was reportedly in the car at the time of the theft

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Second-year Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had his car stolen as he conducted an interview with a Pittsburgh radio station this week.

Pickett was at a local Chevrolet dealership in the Pittsburgh suburb of Monroeville for an interview Wednesday with 93.7 The Fan, according to WPXI. 

Shortly after the 24-year-old quarterback discovered his 2023 Genesis SUV was missing, police reviewed security footage as they searched for the vehicle. Authorities eventually recovered the car and arrested 60-year-old Christopher Carter in connection to the theft.

Kenny Pickett at a press conference

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett meets with reporters following the game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Police said the car was located outside Carter's home after officers responded to a call about a domestic incident at the address.

Carter was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Both acts are considered felonies in Pennsylvania. Carter also faces misdemeanor unauthorized use of an automobile. 

Kenny Pickett warms up before the Baltimore game

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Dec. 11, 2022. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

WPXI also reported that Pickett's Steelers playbook was in the vehicle when it was taken, but it was returned to him when the car was recovered.

Kenny Pickett avoids a Browns player

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett looks to pass while pressured by Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright during the first half of their game in Pittsburgh on Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Multiple scratches could be seen on the SUV after it was returned.

The Steelers selected Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick last year. He threw for 2,404 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games during his rookie season.

Pickett played college football at the University of Pittsburgh.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.