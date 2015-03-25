Kazmir gives up 13 hits in 5 innings, Indians beat Mariners 10-5

Scott Kazmir gave up 13 hits over five innings while trying to earn a spot in the Cleveland rotation, and the Indians beat the Seattle Mariners 10-5.

Kazmir gave up five runs, struck out five and walked none.

Jason Giambi and Cord Phelps homered for Cleveland. Raul Ibanez homered and drove in three runs for the Mariners.

Seattle starter Blake Beavan allowed nine runs and 16 hits in 5 1-3 innings.

Mariners catcher Jesus Montero left in the second inning after being hit with a bat on a follow-through swing by Lindor. Montero had a bump on the right side of his forehead but no concussion.

Cleveland right fielder Matt Carson ran into the wall chasing a long fly in the fifth. He had a cut on his forehead and a neck strain.