Kari Lehtonen makes 27 saves for 2nd shutout this season as Stars blank Canucks 2-0

Kari Lehtonen made 27 saves for his second shutout this season and the 29th of his career as the Dallas Stars defeated Vancouver 2-0 on Wednesday night to extend the Canucks' losing streak to five games.

Colton Sceviour and Antoine Roussel, into an empty net, scored for the Stars.

Eddie Lack stopped 27 shots for Vancouver. Lack started for the first time since Dec. 7 in place of No. 1 goalie Ryan Miller, who gave up five goals on 23 shots in a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Lehtonen has four wins this month but came in with a 3.10 goals-against average on the season.

Sceviour opened the scoring at 2:53 of the second period when his backhand shot deflected off the back of Lack's glove and into the net.