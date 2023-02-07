Kansas Topgolf employee chases kid on driving range in viral video

A child in Kansas has been caught on video being chased by a Topgolf employee on a driving range.

The footage, taken at the Topgolf location in Wichita, has gone viral with more than 700,000 views on Twitter.

"Oh my God," a man could be heard saying as the camera zooms in to reveal a toddler sprinting down the driving range at the facility, with a Topgolf employee in pursuit.

As the child zigs and zags down the range, golfers could be heard laughing in the background.

"Tackle him! Tackle him!" the man jokes.

The person chasing the child – identified by Adlai Ruffin as a Topgolf employee, according to KWCH – is eventually seen scooping the toddler up.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Topgolf for comment.