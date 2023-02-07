Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf
Published

Kansas Topgolf employee chases kid on driving range in viral video

Moment at Wichita, Kansas Topgolf location has gone viral

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Watch out! Kid runs out onto Topgolf driving range, gets chased by employee Video

Watch out! Kid runs out onto Topgolf driving range, gets chased by employee

A child was seen running out onto the green at a Topgolf driving range in Wichita, Kansas. See the hilarious video of an employee chasing him!

A child in Kansas has been caught on video being chased by a Topgolf employee on a driving range. 

The footage, taken at the Topgolf location in Wichita, has gone viral with more than 700,000 views on Twitter. 

"Oh my God," a man could be heard saying as the camera zooms in to reveal a toddler sprinting down the driving range at the facility, with a Topgolf employee in pursuit. 

CADDIE COLLAPSES, ADMINISTERED CPR DURING PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM 

A child was caught on video being chased on a Topgolf driving range in Wichita, Kansas.

A child was caught on video being chased on a Topgolf driving range in Wichita, Kansas. (Adlai Ruffin/MAGNIFI U/TMX)

As the child zigs and zags down the range, golfers could be heard laughing in the background. 

PHIL MICKELSON SHOOTS DOWN LIKELIHOOD OF LIV GOLF VS. PGA TOUR FACE-OFF EVENT 

The pursuit of the child by a Topgolf employee drew laughter from golfers at the range in Wichita, Kansas.

The pursuit of the child by a Topgolf employee drew laughter from golfers at the range in Wichita, Kansas. (Adlai Ruffin/MAGNIFI U/TMX)

"Tackle him! Tackle him!" the man jokes. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The child is eventually caught farther down the Topgolf driving range.

The child is eventually caught farther down the Topgolf driving range. (Adlai Ruffin/MAGNIFI U/TMX)

The person chasing the child – identified by Adlai Ruffin as a Topgolf employee, according to KWCH – is eventually seen scooping the toddler up.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Topgolf for comment. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.