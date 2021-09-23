Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas defends Patrick Mahomes' brother after fan incident

The brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a defender in the mayor of the city after he was involved in an incident with a gloating Baltimore Ravens fan Sunday night.

Jackson Mahomes was getting the business from a Ravens fan after Baltimore defeated Kansas City and he retaliated by spraying the man with a bottle of water. Kansas City, Mo., Mayor Quinton Lucas offered a plea to anyone making the brother of the Chiefs superstar a target.

"Leave Jackson Mahomes alone," Lucas tweeted Tuesday.

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancé, Brittany Matthews agreed.

"PREACH," she replied.

Jackson Mahomes, who is the youngest brother of the quarterback and has amassed a large following on social media, was seen on a video getting screamed at by a gloating Ravens fan as Baltimore closed out the win against Kansas City. The 21-year-old responded by throwing water on the fan.

Jackson Mahomes is one of his brother’s biggest supporters and is usually seen on the sidelines or in a suite with Matthews as they cheer on the Chiefs.

He reacted to the incident on Twitter, saying "they were thirsty."

Patrick Mahomes was asked about the incident Wednesday.

"Obviously, it's something we don't want to necessarily do," he said, via KSHB-TV. "There were things that were said to him and [Patrick’s fiancé Brittany Matthews] that you don't see on the clip. He's been good at trying not to respond to that stuff. He takes a lot and he's usually pretty good at it and he'll learn from it and try to stay away from those people as best he can."