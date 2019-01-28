Kansas City Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas arrested on drug charges

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas was arrested Saturday on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Thomas, 26, was arrested in Allen County, Kan., and bonded out of jail the next day, according to FOX4 KC. He tweeted Sunday: “We just creating multiple revenue streams #CEODAT.”

The team told the Kansas City Star it was aware of Thomas’ arrest, but made no other comment.

Thomas’ season ended early after he broke his leg during practice in October. He had broken the same leg in December 2017, according to FOX4 KC.

The five-year veteran had three catches for 29 yards and a touchdown this season before being sidelined.