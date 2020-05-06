Kansas City Chiefs 2020 schedule: 3 intriguing matchups

The Kansas City Chiefs will get set to defend their Super Bowl championship against the Houston Texans in their first game of the season.

Chiefs have a solid schedule ahead of them. Their opponents’ combined 2019 record is 128-128, having to face opponents from the NFC South, AFC East, and the AFC North.

The defending Super Bowl champions have a challenging schedule going into 2020, which includes matchups with the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots. But the momentum swing they’ve been on since winning the championship isn’t expected to stop.

If the Super Bowl is any indication, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the high-flying Chiefs offense is going to be ready for the Texans come September and show the rest of the NFL they mean business.

Here are three intriguing matchups on their schedule.

1). BALTIMORE RAVENS

In what could have been the 2020 AFC Championship games, the Chiefs will play the Ravens in Week 3 of the season. A dynamic matchup between Mahomes and Lamar Jackson will be one of the must-watch games at the beginning of the season and will take place in Baltimore.

The Ravens had the best record in the NFL last season and have the reigning MVP on the team. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl but the two never got a chance to match up in the playoffs.

2). TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

The Chiefs and the Buccaneers will meet in Week 12. Mahomes’ matchup against Tom Brady could have been another AFC-playoff fixture, but the Patriots were bounced by the Titans. Brady will be with a new team, along with Rob Gronkowski, and it will be interesting to see how well he meshes with the team up until that point.

3). NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

The Chiefs could have also faced the Saints in the Super Bowl. But the Drew Brees-led team lost to the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs. The Saints will try to find some redemption late in the 2020 season against the defending champions.

The two will play each other in Week 15.